Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

With unvaccinated patients filling most hospital beds, should they pay more for health insurance?

By Bob Dumas, Boston 25 News staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nf9fo_0bbAfDXb00

BOSTON — Incentives like lottery tickets and free beer have been offered to get people vaccinated, but still, a sizable number of people won’t get the shot.

“The 100 million Americans that have not started getting the vaccine are at the highest risk now of severe disease, severe COVID hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Because of that higher risk of hospitalization and the exorbitant cost for care that COVID entails, unvaccinated workers might face another risk. They could have to pay for more for their health insurance than those who have gotten a shot.

“The cost of care of COVID has been significant, so it totally makes sense that organizations want the employee to help pay that cost,” said Elaine Varelas, Managing Director at Keystone Partners, a Boston consulting firm specializing in human resource issues.

Varelas added companies have been dealing with soaring health care costs for years.

As a result, they’d rather workers get a free shot than incur thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Supporters argue this could keep costs down for vaccinated workers.

“I think they tried the carrot and they’ve been surprised at how many people are not getting the vaccine. . . which is why I think employers are trying to make people who choose not to get vaccinated absorb some of that financial cost,” said Varelas.

Boston 25 News asked people at South Station if they think this is a fair approach.

One woman agrees with the premise, saying unvaccinated people “will be a burden for all of us, insurance prices will go up, premiums will go up.”

Another woman disagreed, saying “there may be reasons people didn’t get vaccinated, you know health reasons. . . so should they be penalized? No”

Gary Young, J.D., Ph.D., Director of Northeastern University’s Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research, said adopting this kind of policy could be a tricky path to follow from a legal standpoint.

Young said employers need to be concerned about triggering potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act while also being mindful of religious exemptions.

Young believes vaccination incentives have a little gas left in the tank and that employers are nervous about losing workers over this issue.

“It’s a tight labor market”, said Young. “Employers have to consider how they’re going to approach vaccinations in a way that doesn’t leave them in a situation where they’re losing key employees.”

Details of any program would still need to be finalized. That could be a challenge with an issue that draws strong opinions.

One woman told Boston 25 News she would prefer to see people encouraged more.

“Like, you can’t go into a restaurant unless you’re vaccinated, you can’t go into a bar,” she said.

But one man counters he wouldn’t “be opposed to having the unvaccinated folks pay more, they’re more at risk than the rest of us.”

The cost for treating COVID-19 is big.

A Kaiser Family foundation analysis found COVID 19 hospitalizations for unvaccinated people cost the U.S health care system $2.3 billion in June and July.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Health Care System#Americans#Covid#Keystone Partners#Boston 25 News#Northeastern University#Kaiser Family#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Study: Cancer diagnoses plummet during pandemic

BOSTON — At Brigham and Women’s Hospital, health screenings of all types fell precipitously in the early days of the pandemic last year, as focus shifted towards dealing with the enormous wave of Covid cases needing care. “There were a number of obstacles for patients to come in,” said Ziad...
Brockton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID cases on the rise again in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Kristine Heap leads the COVID response team in Brockton. “There’s a couple things that are happening right now; testing numbers are going down and the cases are going up,” Heap said. Talking to those resistant to getting a COVID-19 vaccine has been a challenge at work and...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pot sales eclipse $2 billion in less than three years

BOSTON — Through eight months of 2021, recreational marijuana retailers in Massachusetts have sold more than $140 million more in products than they did throughout the entirety of 2020 and total legal Bay State bud sales have now eclipsed the $2 billion mark. The Cannabis Control Commission said Wednesday that...
IndustryPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

A federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval Wednesday to a sweeping settlement that will remove the Sackler family from ownership of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and devote potentially $10 billion to fighting the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades. If it withstands appeals,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy