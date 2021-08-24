Walmart Launches Delivery Service for Other Retailers
Walmart GoLocal is the name of a new white-label, crowd-sourced delivery service now available to all types of retailers. The service is billed as a way for local merchants as well as large retailers to tap into Walmart’s online order fulfillment capabilities involving product delivery. Those capabilities largely involve access to an on-demand, crowdsourced labor pool, similar to what other service providers offer, that Walmart has branded as Spark.progressivegrocer.com
