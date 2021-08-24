Letter | Santa Cruz Mountains not right placement for sex offender

Bonny Doon and most of the Santa Cruz Mountains are not appropriate parole placements for Michael Cheek (Sentinel, Aug. 20). As a former parole agent I know that Mr. Cheek must be readily accessible. I had a CYA parole case load in central and eastern Alameda County and can assure you that it was a chore to get out to the remote eastern areas. Also, wireless tracking technology must work flawlessly without the dead spots often found in the mountains. I find it interesting that Mountain View refused to have him in that – its his home community. The Santa Cruz Mountains should not be used as a dumping ground for hard-to-place offenders from other communities.