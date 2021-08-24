Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Unvaccinated have brought virus to others

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 8 days ago

During this whole year-and-a-half of trying to get through a catastrophic pandemic and having to tolerate a lot of intolerances, I find that I have moved from tolerance to frustration to just plain angry. What we’re experiencing now, with the dramatic surge in COVID-19’s Delta variant, I feel can be directly attributed to the anti-vaxxers, hesitants, selfish and inconsiderants. Probably not real words, but you get what I mean. The virus’ targets are the unvaccinated and, sorry I feel this way, the unvaccinated brought this upon themselves. However, those of us who got on board with the program, masked, distanced, vaccinated, and so on are being hit with breakthrough cases because the unvaccinated brought it to us. Remember, “fully vaccinated” is not “100% immune.” The same can be said of the kids. Our innocent little kids who can’t get vaccinated. You’re bringing this on them and that’s not fair.

