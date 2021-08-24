Effective Time Management Tips in Construction Business

When something is good, you want more of it, and businesses are no exception. A sure indication that a business is doing well and drawing customers is when it opens another location – or several. There are more than 900,000 franchise businesses in the United States alone, with the most ubiquitous of them all, 7-Eleven, having over 62,000 locations worldwide! And that doesn’t even account for local or regional non-franchise businesses that run multiple successful units. Of course, running any business presents certain difficulties – but being at the helm of a business with three or more locations is even more demanding. Here, we asked businesses around the city how they manage their several locations and various points of leadership under the umbrella of a single company.