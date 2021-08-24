Mad Max Style Shoot-em-up Gearshifters Arrives This October
Gearshifters is Mad Max’s driving bits, except it’s 2D. There you go. That’s all you need to know. More? Some people are never happy. Gearshifters is indeed a top-down Mad Max, but unlike the open-world roaming of the official Mad Max game, this is the movies’ vehicular action distilled into one title. It’s set in a future where, after “The Collapse”, the world is a post-societal hellscape. Your job is to drive precious, and quite possibly suspect, items from one location to another.www.gamespew.com
