Mad Max Style Shoot-em-up Gearshifters Arrives This October

Games Workshop has typically been very diligent in getting certain resources to their players. From miniatures to dice, all the way to decals for the armored plating of specific factions, Games Workshop has been on their kinesthetics when it comes to their games. This is especially true for Warhammer 40,000, their main wargame. But something that is major for their players to have is an abundance of different codex books to supplement the core rules of their game. We recently got ahold of two free advance copies of codexes for two factions in the grimdark game of Warhammer 40k – one for Thousand Sons, a faction of Chaos Space Marines, and one for Grey Knights, a faction of the Space Marines proper. Here's what we think of them!