Peloton introduced a low-cost treadmill last year, which was $1,800 cheaper than the original Tread+ ($4,295). However, the company had to stop its sales after it was discovered that its screen could fall off, leaving quite a few injured and causing one fatality. After the reports of such issues, Peloton had to halt sales of the Tread and recall both its connected treadmills. Now, the company claims that the issues have been fixed.