In the U.S. market, you can find a used BMW i3 with low-ish miles for under $15,000 fairly easily. You might have to drive out of state to get it but a quick search for used i3s will show you that there are plenty to choose from on the used market. Any color, several different years, and both BEV and REx models. Whichever sort of BMW i3 you want, you can find for cheap on the used market. The only question is whether it’s actually a good idea to buy one.