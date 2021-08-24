2022 Mazda MX-30 Is Priced Way Higher Than Its Rivals

The Nissan Z is one of the few cars that has been revealed in production form with few changes over the concept, and it looks fantastic. With a manual gearbox as standard and drive going to the rear wheels, there's no reason not to love it, and if its base pricing is as low as rumored, it could be one of the best buys out there. This is a proper sports car that cares more about engagement and enjoyment than specs on a sheet. That kind of attention to the driving experience should make it immensely popular, and if it sells well, Nissan says it has no reason to stop producing sports cars just like it.