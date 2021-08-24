Cancel
2022 Mazda MX-30 Is Priced Way Higher Than Its Rivals

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Mazda is one of the most fuel-efficient automakers in the United States, even though the company doesn't currently sell any electric vehicles or hybrids; that is changing soon. The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is the brand's first EV coming to the US, but it's not arriving with much fanfare. A single electric motor drives the front wheels, putting out a lackluster 143 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. And with a tiny 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the EPA-estimated range is only 100 miles.

CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Wants To Keep Building Sports Cars

The Nissan Z is one of the few cars that has been revealed in production form with few changes over the concept, and it looks fantastic. With a manual gearbox as standard and drive going to the rear wheels, there's no reason not to love it, and if its base pricing is as low as rumored, it could be one of the best buys out there. This is a proper sports car that cares more about engagement and enjoyment than specs on a sheet. That kind of attention to the driving experience should make it immensely popular, and if it sells well, Nissan says it has no reason to stop producing sports cars just like it.
Carsgmauthority.com

Early Chevy Bolt EV Owners May Get More Range With Battery Module Replacement

General Motors recently issued a voluntary expansion to an existing battery module recall for the Chevy Bolt EV, including all models and model years, as well as the recently released Chevy Bolt EUV. As a result, some early Chevy Bolt EV owners may be in store for a range boost with the new replacement battery modules.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

GM Now Making Zero Electric Vehicles As Bolt Production Pauses

General Motors is beginning to lay the foundation necessary to one day become an all-electric automaker. The company announced earlier this year its plan to stop selling gas-powered cars by 2035, and the company is getting ready to launch the GMC Hummer EV. However, a new recall leaves the automaker without a single electric vehicle in production right now.
CarsBrenham Banner-Press

Mazda MX-30 EV Price is Right, but Range is Limited

Mazda has announced pricing and specifications for its first electric vehicle (EV), the 2022 MX-30 crossover SUV. The new EV goes on sale in California in October 2021 and will cost $33,470 before applying the federal income tax credit or state and local rebates and incentives. In addition to the...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Mazda CX-7 Is the Cavalry the Brand Needs

WHAT IT IS: With consumers still favoring SUVs, underdog Mazda wants to maximize its punch in a hugely competitive marketplace. The brand's forthcoming CX-7 gasoline-electric hybrid SUV could be just the ticket. Built alongside the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross in Alabama, the reborn CX-7 will augment Mazda's SUV lineup that currently includes the CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9. As you might expect, the new SUV will leverage Toyota's highly developed gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain tech (which Toyota will apply to the Corolla Cross, as well).
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Nissan Frontier Pricing Pushes Toward Higher Frontiers

You'd anticipate when a vehicle is redesigned and considered "new," its MSRP might put on a few bucks relative to that of its predecessor. The 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup is no different—with new styling, a new interior, and a (relatively) new engine, the new midsize Frontier arrives with higher prices across the board.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla: Model 3 Is The First EV Priced On Par With ICE Equivalents

Tesla notes in its "2020 Impact Report" that the Model 3 is the first electric car in history priced on par with its gas-powered equivalents. That's before taking into consideration any regional subsidies and lower running costs. We must note that the company positions itself as a premium brand and,...
CarsAutoExpress

New Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 review

There's now more choice in the Polestar 2 line-up with the new variants, and buying into Polestar’s electrification plan has never been more appealing or affordable than with the Standard Range Single Motor 2. There are a few drawbacks, as rivals offer more interior space and faster charging, but the new ‘entry-level’ car is definitely a hit and yet another strong offering from Polestar, reinforcing the brand’s presence in the premium EV sphere.
Buying CarsGreenwichTime

Edmunds: Five affordable sporty midsize sedans

Although SUVs dominate automotive sales, midsize sedans are still a practical choice given their roomy seating, respectable fuel economy and value. They’re also better able to provide sporty performance than a comparably priced SUV. A handful of automakers have recently come out with new performance-tuned sedans that have upgraded engines...
Irvine, CAOrange County Business Journal

Mazda MX-30 Details Emerge

Mazda North American Operations has released new details about its MX-30 crossover, the Irvine automaker’s first EV for the U.S. market. The crossover, which the company said has a 100-mile range with a fully-charged battery, starts at $33,470 and is slated to be in California dealers in October. California will be the first to see the crossover before it’s rolled out to other states next year.
CarsAutomotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV

There’s a lot of promising electric vehicles set to grace local dealerships throughout the next few years with respectable range and performance numbers. However, there are also a few that tend to be perplexing due to their discouraging numbers on paper, such as the coming Mazda MX-30 EV, which touts a short driving range of just 100 miles.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Buy A Mazda MX-30 For $33,470, Borrow Any Other Mazda For Free

It's been a long time coming since the Mazda MX-30 debuted back in 2019, but the electric crossover is finally ready to hit US roads. Today the company released pricing details for the California-only EV, with the base model starting at $33,470 before the $1,175 destination fee and the Premium Plus model asking $36,480.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Lexus LFA Has Only 177 Miles And A Massive Price

The legacy of the Lexus LFA is more powerful than ever. Built from December 2010 until December 2012 on a dedicated assembly line in Japan, the LFA is often regarded as one of the world's finest supercars of all time. Packing a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V10 with 553 horsepower and...

