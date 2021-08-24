Local business to host Habitat for Humanity build – How Dayton students can help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Reynolds Associate Foundation will host its sixth Habitat for Humanity build in the parking lot of its Dayton headquarters on Saturday, August 28. Nearly 200 volunteers will construct two single-story homes for two local families, according to a release. One of those families emigrated to the United States from Uganda in 2014 to escape ongoing violence. The parents, Manshiro and Antoinette, said they dream of raising their children where it is safe and secure.