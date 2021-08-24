Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football closing the gap between them and the elites

By Brad Weiss
Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team may have had their struggles in big games as of late, but they are closing the gap between them and the elites. This offseason, the Notre Dame football team had to replace Clark Lea as their defensive coordinator, this after he got offered the head coaching job at his alma mater, Vanderbilt. With a vacancy at the defensive coordinator spot, Brian Kelly wanted only one man to come in and fill the role, and that was then-Cincinnati defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman.

