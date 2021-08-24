Two Students Banned From School After Refusing To Wear Masks on Religious Grounds

Two California high school students have been asked to stay away from campus after refusing to wear masks.Their father, Gary Nelson, said the pair were sent home on the first day of school and asked not to return. He said their decision not to wear masks was based on religious principles.“The Bible says we’re made in the image of God and Satan tries to cover that up. A mask is a sign of oppression,” said Mr Nelson. “If it was Muslim, Jewish or something of a more high-profile minority religion in this country, yes, they would have accommodated ... just...