Can I Get a Student Loan Tax Deduction?

The third child tax credit payment is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 15, but today is the last day to unenroll from the remaining checks, starting with September's payment. Parents have until 9 p.m. PT (midnight ET) Monday to unenroll from monthly payments. Many families may be seeing the financial relief from the monthly checks, but opting out now could mean a bigger tax refund in 2022. Plus, you won't have to worry about repaying the IRS. Keep in mind that you won't be turning down the credit if you opt out, you'll just be delaying when you get it.