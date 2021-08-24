Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Can I Get a Student Loan Tax Deduction?

By TurboTax
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent loans have become a tremendous burden for many young adults and parents today. With college costs skyrocketing and little hope to cover tuition without borrowing funds in some fashion, getting stuck with those student loan payments is almost certainly a fact of life after graduation. While you can’t typically escape student loan payments there is some COVID relief available provided by the CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the President’s executive orders to help students with federal student loans. Aside from the temporary relief, are there any tax breaks that ease the burden of student loans?

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Federal Student Loans#Income Taxes#Tax Credit#Covid#The American Rescue Plan#Americans#The Biden Administration#Other Tax Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Educationfox5atlanta.com

Biden administration has forgiven $8.7B in student loan debt so far, do you qualify?

The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that it would automatically discharge $5.8 billion worth of federal student loan debt of more than 323,000 borrowers with a total and permanent disability (TPD). This was the largest student loan forgiveness measure put in place since President Joe Biden took office, but it's not the first time the Biden administration canceled federal student loans.
Educationwvih.com

Student Loan Relief Extended

President Joe Biden’s administration has extended the pause on federal student loan payments until the end of January. Debt relief provided to federal student loan borrowers has been extended into next year, but the Department of Education warns not to expect another delay. Officials said a definitive end date of January 31 will reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults once payments start again.
Personal FinanceReal Simple

Are Those Student Loan Forgiveness Calls Real? Here's What You Need to Know to Avoid Getting Scammed

With skyrocketing student debt and the Biden administration's extension of loan forgiveness plans, watch out for scammers cold-calling to capitalize on your sense of hope. Student debt is a nationwide plight, one that has an impact on 42.9 million Americans (that's one in eight people), according to the Department of Education's most recent report. As a nation, we carry a total of $1.71 trillion of student debt nationwide—at an average of $37,693 each, according to recent reporting by EducationData.org. This means, of course, that it takes decades for borrowers to pay off the principal and the accrued interest.
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That’s effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues. Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump...
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit payments: Today's the last day to opt out. Here are 3 reasons why you should

The third child tax credit payment is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 15, but today is the last day to unenroll from the remaining checks, starting with September's payment. Parents have until 9 p.m. PT (midnight ET) Monday to unenroll from monthly payments. Many families may be seeing the financial relief from the monthly checks, but opting out now could mean a bigger tax refund in 2022. Plus, you won't have to worry about repaying the IRS. Keep in mind that you won't be turning down the credit if you opt out, you'll just be delaying when you get it.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

When Will You Get Your Tax Return Refund for 2021?

While tax refund checks sometimes get delayed by the IRS, some people are experiencing unusual delays in 2021. Some people have been waiting for more than eight weeks for a refund that usually takes three weeks or less. This year, the tax deadline was also extended from April 15 to May 17 to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic-driven challenges. After the delays in 2021, many people want to know when they will get their tax return refund in 2021?
RelationshipsCNET

How many child tax credit payments are left? Important dates parents should know

We're almost halfway through the monthly child tax credit payments. With the next check coming on Sept. 15, the IRS will have sent three checks so far, leaving three more to go by the end of 2021. Remember that the IRS is sending half of the total amount that you qualify for in advance this year, divided into six monthly installments, and you'll receive the other half of what you're owed when you file your taxes in 2022.
RelationshipsCNET

How parents can get the child tax credit for babies born in 2021

The expenses of a newborn can rack up quickly. And in a pandemic, the costs and stresses for parents can be even higher. On top of that, parents have to figure out what the new child tax credit rules mean for them. In the past, parents would claim their children on the prior year's tax returns and receive a $2,000 child tax credit as part of their refund. But things are different in 2021: The child tax credit check is now up to $3,600 for eligible children under age 6 and $3,000 for kids between ages 6 and 17.
Income TaxCNET

Haven't got your IRS tax refund yet? Here's what to do if it's delayed

We're in the final stretch of summer, yet many households are still waiting to get their tax refund via direct deposit or in the mail. If your money from the IRS is missing, be aware that the tax agency is working through a massive backlog of unprocessed tax returns that have piled up due to the pandemic. The IRS has also been busy sending stimulus checks, adjustments for 2020 refunds and child tax credit payments.
Personal FinanceFingerLakes1

Child Tax Credit

Deadline to opt out of September Child Tax Credit payment is Monday: Here’s how to cancel it. You can opt out of September Child Tax Credit payment from IRS, but time is running out to do it. Advance child tax credit payments have been rolling out for two months and on September 15 the third installment will hit bank ... MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy