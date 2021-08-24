What Ever Happened to the TV Movie?
Bad Education premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall of 2019 and swiftly earned raves and awards buzz for Hugh Jackman’s career-best performance. A year later, it won the Emmy for best TV movie, but maybe only by default—the other 2020 nominees were an episode of the anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, a critically derided play adaptation (American Son), and extensions of the TV shows Breaking Bad and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Jackman didn’t even win his category. Contending against actors from four buzzier limited series, he didn’t stand much of a chance. As the director of Bad Education, Cory Finley, concedes, the competition at the Emmys that year looked like a “grab bag.” TV movies, he says, are in “a very postmodern state.”www.vanityfair.com
