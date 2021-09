After 3 days of tournament play plagued by intense heat and some strong storms, the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren has a new champion. Joe Durant has won the tournament out at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, and finished the day with a final round of 4-under 68 to finish at 17-under 199. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour. Bernhard Langer, who actually shot a 64 on his 64th birthday on the first day of tournament play, finished second with a final round score of 70.