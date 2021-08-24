Shells, sweat, and the fear of strangers: Books in brief

What can we learn from human sweat? More than you might think. Sweating is a strange thing. It’s something we don’t share with many others in the animal kingdom — dogs pant to cool down, for instance. But sweating has been a real boon to humans, enabling us to run down prey and keep cool during the chase. So why, then, are we so eager to control it? Or even get rid of it? Easy. Sweating is embarrassing. It’s smelly and it shows up at the wrong moments. Science journalist Sarah Everts has made a study of sweat, and we'll talk with her about her book The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration. We’ll get into how sweat can reveal vices, the importance of smell in dating and why the government might be interested in our sweat. Sarah Everts joins us Friday at 11 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.