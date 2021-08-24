Cancel
Ukraine leader stresses NATO, EU ties on independence day

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president on Tuesday urged closer ties between the ex-Soviet nation and NATO and the European Union in a speech marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. Ukraine celebrated its independence day on Tuesday with a military parade and massive festivities in the capital Kyiv. Opening...

