Ukraine leader stresses NATO, EU ties on independence day

Seven years later, Ukraine reopens, with the support of a large part of the international community and NATO, one of the harshest chapters in its recent history: the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula in February 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warned this Monday before the delegations of the 46 states and organizations that have signed together with Kiev the creation of the Crimean Platform: “It was a guarantee of stability for the region, now it has become a powder keg. From a tourist center to a military bridgehead for the expansion of the influence of the Russian Federation ”. “We are aware that our country will never be able to recover Crimea on its own, we need international support at a new level,” acknowledged the president, who has trusted that the synergy of all “should force Russia to sit at the table of talks”.