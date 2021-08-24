Cybersecurity company ReliaQuest relocating HQ to Water Street Tampa

Thousand and One, which is located at 1001 Water Street in Tampa, will be the new home of Tech company ReliaQuest. [ Seamus Payne, Courtesy of Strategic Property Partners ]

Tampa cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest is on the move. Soon, it’ll be Water Street Tampa’s biggest corporate tenant.

The company, which has five offices in the United States and Europe, has signed a lease for 120,000 square feet in Thousand and One, the downtown Tampa development’s new office tower. That’s just across Garrison Channel from its current home on Harbour Island.

ReliaQuest will lease the tower’s six highest stories — nearly a third of its total office space — and its name will adorn at the top. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but officials with Water Street developer Strategic Property Partners have said leasing starts at around $50,000 per floor.

“ReliaQuest is proving that great cyber security companies can be untethered from the traditional geographic centers of the industry,” ReliaQuest Chief Financial Officer Greg Ferrell said in a statement. “We’re investing in this community because we believe in the region’s potential as a new tech center for cyber security and the local talent.”

It’s by far the 20-story Thousand and One’s largest tenant. Accounting firm RSM has leased 15,700 square feet, real estate investment firm Sila Realty Trust has 10,000 square feet and builder Suffolk Construction Company has 8,500.

Strategic Property Partners has marketed Thousand and One as a building designed with workers’ wellness at the forefront, with open outdoor spaces, native vegetation and filtered air and water.

“ReliaQuest is exactly the type of tenant we had in mind when developing Thousand and One,” Dave Bevirt, the executive vice president and corporate leasing and strategy for Strategic Property Partners, said in a statement. “They are a prime example of a high-growth, international technology company that needed more space, as well as unique amenities to attract new hires, and chose Thousand and One for its high-design offices and recreational programming and spaces. ... It’s exciting to see an industry and community leader such as ReliaQuest become our anchor tenant.”

Water Street Tampa is being developed by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment. Vinik is among a group of investors who have loaned $15 million to the Times Publishing Co., owner of the Tampa Bay Times.

