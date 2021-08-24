Inside Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’ as trailer finally drops

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are teaming up for Raymond and Ray, a new Apple TV Plus movie. The duo will play half brothers who've spent their lives in the shadow of their terrible father. However, his funeral offers the brothers a chance to reinvent themselves. Rodrigo García is directing and writing the movie – the filmmaker has worked with McGregor before on the 2015 movie Last Days in the Desert. García has also directed episodes of shows like The Sopranos, In Treatment, and The Affair. Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar-winning director of Gravity and Roma, is on board as a producer.