Inside Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’ as trailer finally drops
Despite the global pandemic, Ridley Scott’s filmic world has kept on rolling. He’d only just wrapped on The Last Duel – and then he was on to the next project, House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Robert de Niro. And the glittering trailer has just dropped – set to Blondie’s Heart of Glass. It is a showcase for top class fashion, action and peak Italian glamour; and it also teases Gaga’s uncanny transformation for the first time.www.tatler.com
