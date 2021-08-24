Renault debuts Space Nomad and quirky Hippie Caviar hotel campers

ISA Yachts has decided to color outside the superyacht lines. The Italian outfit, which is helmed by the Palumbo Group, just unveiled its first catamaran in a bid to create a more comprehensive fleet. The 130-foot power cat, which goes by the name of Zeffiro, pairs a generous interior with an innovative design that gives even more benefits than a traditional monohull, according to ISA. The standout feature of Zeffiro is the 42.6-foot beam which essentially gives the cat the volume of a much larger vessel. The sizable interior has been outfitted by Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design and is replete with contemporary furnishings...