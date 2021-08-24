Renault debuts Space Nomad and quirky Hippie Caviar hotel campers
Renault brings a pair of campers with bizarre names to the Düsseldorf Motor Show. Check out the Renault Trafic Space Nomad and the Hippie Caviar Hotel show car. The Space Nomad is available in two length and seating configurations for either four or five people. Both versions come with a pop-off roof that incorporates a bed that measures 120 by 200 centimetres (47.24 by 78.74 inches). The rear bench converts into a bed that is 124 by 188 cm (48.82 by 74.02 in.).uk.motor1.com
