Getting into an Ivy League school takes much more than top grades and SAT scores

When Nikolas, a high school senior who had a near-perfect GPA at a top NYC private school and an SAT score in the 99th percentile, was not offered admission to any of his dream schools, his parents were devastated. On paper, it seemed like he had everything a top school was looking for: stellar academics, top-notch test scores, and a diverse collection of extracurricular activities. But even that wasn’t enough, and the family was left wondering what more Nikolas could possibly have done. It wasn’t until their younger daughter began working with a private college counselor during her sophomore year that they realized where they went wrong.