Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

CIA director meets Taliban leader in highest-level Afghanistan talks yet

By Timothy Nerozzi
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnMpm_0bbAZwfq00


C entral Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met in person with top Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar during a low-publicity rendezvous in Kabul on Monday.

Burns, a former diplomat and deputy secretary of state, traveled to the war-torn capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan for undisclosed negotiations with Baradar, according to reports first shared by the Washington Post . While the CIA has remained tight-lipped about the details of the meeting, Burns's position as CIA director and a former high-ranking member of the State Department makes him the highest-ranking U.S. official to meet with the Taliban's top brass in the flesh.

Word of the high-level meeting between Burns, a longtime diplomat now heading the spy agency under Biden, came as the U.S. mulled extending the Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman warned of " consequences " if the U.S. remained in Kabul into September, but the massive evacuation effort is proving difficult, and the military is running out of time to pull out American government workers, citizens, contractors, and Afghans who served the U.S. over the last 20 years.

WHITE HOUSE FIGHTS TO REGAIN CONTROL OF ITS MESSAGE ON AFGHANISTAN

The Taliban is tightening their grip on Kabul as more U.S. citizens and Afghan allies attempt to flee the increasingly hostile nation . Reports of beatings at checkpoints outside the airport have begun to pour in from Kabul, and the U.S. Embassy in the city has stated that it cannot guarantee safe passage to the airport.

The violence continues to escalate — one Afghan soldier was shot and killed in the airport by an "unknown hostile actor."

The Taliban has successfully taken control of the entire country after a swift and successful military campaign, cutting through the nation to the heart of Kabul. After minor victories by the Afghan army reclaiming a handful of northern districts, the Taliban re-cemented their hold there as well .

Burns was sworn in as CIA director on March 19 of this year. He holds the rank of career ambassador in the U.S. Foreign Service with 33 years of experience in the field.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Baradar is the de facto leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan and was previously arrested by the CIA in 2010.

The CIA declined to comment to the Washington Examiner .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
133K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Taliban#Kabul#Cia#The Washington Post#The State Department#American#Afghans#The U S Embassy#The U S Foreign Service#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

The State Department is embarrassing itself

There are plenty of failures involved in President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, but are there any that are more embarrassing than the State Department?. State Department officials are still droning on about what the Taliban need to do to earn “international recognition.” State Department spokesman Ned Price had a list of things the Taliban need to do to “meet its commitments and obligations,” including “respecting basic rights of people.”
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban offered Kabul to U.S., but Americans said no: report

Taliban fighters took the Afghan capital city of Kabul faster than anyone anticipated earlier this month – including the Taliban – but according to a Washington Post report, the U.S. had an opportunity to hold the city only to willingly turn it over. When Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled the...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Gutfeld: Calling Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan a success is like 'polishing a turd'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said that calling President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal a success would be like "polishing a turd" in an appearance on "The Five" Monday. Gutfeld made the comment moments after Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown in the country, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

America is leaving thousands of people behind in Afghanistan. This is a moral disaster.

Enormous as it is, the number of people evacuated by air from Kabul since the end of July — about 122,000 — is not large enough. Thankfully, many thousands of American citizens, third-country nationals and Afghans who worked directly for U.S. and allied military forces or embassies made it out. But many thousands of people did not, including former U.S. interpreters and their families, and Afghans classified by President Biden and his administration as “vulnerable” — such as staff for U.S.-based nongovernmental organizations and women’s rights activists. As security worsened in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack at the airport last Thursday, and as U.S. troops prepared for their own departure on Monday, time and space ran out for these people. This is a moral disaster, one attributable not to the actions of military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul — who have been courageous and professional, in the face of deadly dangers — but to mistakes, strategic and tactical, by Mr. Biden and his administration.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.

Comments / 0

Community Policy