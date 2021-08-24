Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

Teen facing murder charge in shooting death of North Carolina woman

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman inside her home, police said. Winston-Salem police said in a news release that officers responded to a call about a shooting north of downtown at 4:25 a.m. Sunday. According to police, two groups in separate cars were driving up and down 14th Street firing guns. Multiple shots hit a home and one of the shots struck Donna Rebecca Blackmon, 61, news outlets reported.

