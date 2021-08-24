Cancel
Irvine, CA

No more diversions for overdue veterans cemetery

By Kev Abazajian
OCRegister
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans in Irvine and all of OC have been aiming for a State Veterans Cemetery at the former Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) El Toro for decades. This past June, the city of Irvine was about to receive an updated report from CalVet on the 125-acre Amended and Restated Development Agreement Site (ARDA) so that construction could proceed on the first SoCal State Veterans Cemetery. Just two weeks prior to the report a diversion was hoisted up as an alternate site: Gypsum Canyon.

