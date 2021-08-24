Cancel
Peloton's lower-end treadmill is finally going on sale after addressing safety issues

By Jordan Valinsky
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN Business) — Peloton's lower-priced and smaller treadmill is finally going on sale. The release of the Peloton Tread was originally scheduled for May, but was paused amid safety concerns for the company's higher-end treadmill that prompted a massive recall for both machines. Now, the $2,495 machine is being released on August 30 in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treadmill#Cnn Business#The Peloton Tread#The Tread
