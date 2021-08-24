Cancel
The rise of the TikTok tour guide

By Mansee Khurana
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Jack Gillespie’s most popular TikToks is a speedy tour through Selfie Wrld, a photo studio in Chicago where visitors can take pictures of themselves on a golden throne, in a bathtub-shaped ball pit, or in a bright yellow jail cell. Scroll through Gillespie’s TikTok page, and you can find plenty of other novelties to check out around Chicago — salt therapy caves, axe throwing, transit-themed ice cream, Hot Cheetos burgers — without having to read a single Yelp review.

