Tom Sietsema’s 8 favorite places to eat right now

Whiskey or whisky — however you spell it, it can make for a great cocktail. We asked bartenders what they thought the most underrated whiskey cocktail is, and the results said a lot: Think more complex flavors and old-school cocktails that have fallen off the radars of many. But there are also nods to classics that you can riff on — while some may say an Old Fashioned is overrated, there are so many takes on it that it could very well be something you’re sleeping on… so ask your bartender for their favorite variation. Here, bartenders share the most underrated whiskey cocktails.