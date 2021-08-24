Barrowch AiO cooler has a 1440p display on the CPU block

Like everyone else, we are waiting to find out if Alder Lake can live up to the hype, and be a competitive product for all of next year—will it be all that and a bag of chips, in other words. A spattering of Alder Lake benchmark leaks have been promising, but not definitive. Part of the recipe for success, of course, is the chipset, and Intel is readying new ones well. How many, exactly? A whole bunch, apparently.