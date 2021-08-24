Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Barrowch AiO cooler has a 1440p display on the CPU block

By bit-tech news
bit-tech.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarrowch has launched an AiO liquid cooler with a 2.9-inch colour monitor built into the CPU cooling block. The Barrowch model CPIE-T isn't highly unusual based on that statement alone – Asus launched the RoG Ryujin II 360 AiO cooler earlier this month with a 3.5-inch display, and Aorus launched its WaterForce X series with an attractive circular OLED CPU display on its cooling block back in Feb. However, you might have already noticed the nuanced difference: Barrowch's product has an embedded monitor, which works as a display too.

bit-tech.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#1440p#Cpu#Smartphone#Mobile#Aio#Cpie#Aorus#Ui#Aio#Hdmi#Intel 115x#X99
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Computersnotebookcheck.net

AMD Zen 4 Raphael's Socket AM5 likely to be compatible with AM4 coolers, at least a 280 mm AIO recommended for Zen 4 170 W SKU

AMD is expected to announce Zen 4 Raphael desktop parts some time in 2022. Zen 4 Raphael will feature a new Socket AM5 and support for DDR5 memory. Zen 4 will also see AMD transitioning to a land grid array (LGA) arrangement from the current pin grid array (PGA) layout. @TtLexington has now published drawings of the AM5 socket and also said that current AM4 cooling solutions may fit the upcoming socket.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Best AIO liquid coolers for Lian Li O11D Mini 2021

Best AIO liquid coolers for Lian Li O11D Mini Windows Central 2021. The best AIO liquid coolers for the Lian Li 011D Mini are important, because you don't want to put something mediocre into a fantastic case. Most of the clearances for radiators are open in the case, but it pays to make sure you're picking up a cooler that not only fits well, but can also work within a smaller volume of space. These are the best liquid coolers for the job.
NFLmspoweruser.com

Samsung officially announces Galaxy Watch4 series with an all-new OS and UI

As expected, Samsung today officially revealed the new Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The new Wear OS Powered by Samsung power these new smartwatches. The main highlight of Galaxy Watch4 is the Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor which uses a single chip to precisely run Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. For the first time, customers can measure their body composition which will give them a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Lenovo's ThinkPad E15 AMD has a powerful Ryzen 7 CPU and a great keyboard

The E15 is Lenovo's entry-level ThinkPad model and is primarily designed for customers looking for a reliable office laptop with very good input devices in the lower price segment. The new G3 model now gets updates AMD Ryzen 5000 processors as well as brighter displays. Our review unit managed more than 300 cd/m², which should be completely sufficient for many usage scenarios. Lenovo therefore successfully fixed one problem we always had with the previous models.
Computersgizmochina.com

HP Chromebase is a Chrome OS AiO with a rotating display

There are not a lot of All-in-Ones (AiO) powered by Chrome OS but if you are on the lookout for one, especially for your home, then the new HP Chromebase should be on your radar. The specifications of the HP Chromebase are not bad but the highlight of the computer...
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

New AIO kit at BARROW with the CPI-T and its water block with notch and between HDMI

BARROW resolutely rejects its DARIDP-30 cooler / pump set with all sauces and today unveils a new high-end AIO water cooling kit. Available in 240mm and 360mm, the CPI-T is actually outfitted with the brand’s newest water block with a 2.9 “notch in 1440 x 1400 that utilizes an HDMI input. Enough to display Windows when needed, though especially to highlight information sent via AIDA64.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HP M24fd USB-C monitor provides power and video with one cable

In conjunction with the launch of the new HP Chromebase all-in-one desktop with rotating screen and HP Chromebook x2 11 tablet, Hewlett-Packard has also launched its new USB-C monitor in the form of the HP M24fd. Designed work well with Chrome OS devices, the HP M24fd USB-C monitor is equipped with a 65w USB-C cable that works with any USB-C capable laptop. Providing both connectivity and power in a single cord setup.
Electronicseteknix.com

Akasa Launches its SOHO H4 ARGB CPU Cooler

Akasa has announced the release of their brightest tower cooler yet. Standing at 157 mm tall, the SOHO H4 cooler is an excellent addition to any high-end PC build, and its 185 W TDP rating allows the most powerful CPUs to be tamed, such as the unlocked Core i9 and the Ryzen 9. This cooler features premium aRGB aesthetics, bright enough to turn heads and show off the best of your PC.
ElectronicsPC Perspective

be quiet! Shadow Rock Slim 2 CPU Air Cooler Review

Upon reflection, it seems that I have historically begun articles with comments about the names of the various products I’ve reviewed for PC Perspective. I do not believe that I’ll break that trend today as be quiet! seems to be applying the current enclosure naming trend to its CPU coolers.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 (Gen 2) review: Refreshed with a 16:10 display and aluminum chassis, but still living in the shadow of the X1 lineup

Lenovo supplied Windows Central with a review unit of the ThinkPad X13 (Gen 2). This specific model is near the lower end of what's on offer, with Core i5-1135G7 processor (CPU), 8GB of soldered RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 solid-state drive (SSD), and FHD+ non-touch display. A similar model costs about $2,009 at Lenovo before any of its frequent and deep discounts.
ComputersHot Hardware

From H610E To X699, Intel's Entire 600-Series Motherboard Chipset Family For Alder Lake Leaks

Like everyone else, we are waiting to find out if Alder Lake can live up to the hype, and be a competitive product for all of next year—will it be all that and a bag of chips, in other words. A spattering of Alder Lake benchmark leaks have been promising, but not definitive. Part of the recipe for success, of course, is the chipset, and Intel is readying new ones well. How many, exactly? A whole bunch, apparently.
ComputersDigital Trends

Leaked Intel Alder Lake benchmark shows AMD might still be in the lead

A new entry in the Puget Systems benchmark database revealed an early sample of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake Core i9-12900K, along with an Asus ROG Strix motherboard sporting the new Z690 chipset. The results show the early sample outpacing last-gen’s Core i9-11900K, but falling short of AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X.
ElectronicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Asus TUF VG28UQL1A gaming monitor review

4K native res, 144Hz refresh, IPS panel tech, HDR support, and HDMI 2.1. What more could you possibly ask for from the new Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A as a multi-platform, cutting-edge gaming monitor? Maybe a price that’s more affordable than previous panels that have hit similar targets? Hold that thought.
Electronicspocketnow.com

The Razer Blade 15, HP’s Envy 13 Laptop and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that’s currently getting a 23 percent discount. This 2020 model features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You can pick one up for $1,162.14 and score $337 savings.
Electronicseteknix.com

Fractal Lumen S24 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler Review

Fractal Design are well known among the PC hardware community for being a manufacturer that prides itself on always bringing quality products to the market. While they don’t release a lot, what does come out is nearly always absolutely fantastic. If you are, therefore, in the market for a new CPU cooler upgrade, then you’re going to want to check this out as Fractal has just released its brand new Lumen S24 RGB AIO liquid cooler. And in terms of specifications and features, this one is really looking to take performance and aesthetics to a whole new level!

Comments / 0

Community Policy