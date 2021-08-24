Barrowch AiO cooler has a 1440p display on the CPU block
Barrowch has launched an AiO liquid cooler with a 2.9-inch colour monitor built into the CPU cooling block. The Barrowch model CPIE-T isn't highly unusual based on that statement alone – Asus launched the RoG Ryujin II 360 AiO cooler earlier this month with a 3.5-inch display, and Aorus launched its WaterForce X series with an attractive circular OLED CPU display on its cooling block back in Feb. However, you might have already noticed the nuanced difference: Barrowch's product has an embedded monitor, which works as a display too.bit-tech.net
