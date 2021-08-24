Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

CIA Chief Held Secret Talks With Taliban Leader in Kabul, Says Report

By Philippe Naughton
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CIA Director William Burns held secret in-person talks with the de facto leader of the Taliban on Monday as the U.S. raced to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, according to The Washington Post. In an exclusive report, the Post said that America’s top spy met Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in what it described as “the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital.” It’s thought the discussions involved the rapidly approaching Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. military to complete its evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul. President Joe Biden is under intense pressure from allies, including France and Britain, to push back next week’s evacuation deadline. The CIA declined to comment on the report.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Kabul#Taliban#Cia#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Trump calls for Biden apology, Pentagon brass to resign over Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded his successor apologize for the disastrous U.S. exit from Afghanistan. He said that President Biden handed the Taliban “a country on a silver platter.”. “I think the best thing he can do is apologize to the American people and apologize to the world,”...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Calling all fact-checkers: Biden's false and contradictory statements on Afghanistan

The Washington Post should probably relaunch its presidential fact-checker database that shuttered shortly after former President Donald Trump left office. Nearly everything President Joe Biden assured the public regarding his withdrawal from Afghanistan has since been proven wrong. That includes his promise the Taliban wouldn’t retake the country. It includes his promise that Americans wouldn’t be left behind.
Middle EastPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Groundbreaking Female Reporter Who Grilled Taliban Chiefs Flees Afghanistan in Fear

The groundbreaking female reporter who made headlines around the world when she held Taliban leaders to account on air has fled Afghanistan. Beheshta Arghand, 24, carried out the unprecedented interview this month, days after Taliban fighters took control of the capital, Kabul. She also recently interviewed Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who survived a Taliban assassination attempt in 2012. However, according to CNN, Arghand has now left her job at Afghan news network TOLO, and has fled Afghanistan. “I left the country because, like millions of people, I fear the Taliban,” she reportedly explained in a WhatsApp message. “I worked there for one month and 20 days, then the Taliban came,” she wrote. Saad Mohseni, the owner of TOLO, told CNN that Arghand is not alone, saying: “Almost all our well-known reporters and journalists have left.”
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

China and the Taliban buddy up

President Joe Biden’s shameful handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan has already resulted in terrible death, destruction, and chaos. Biden insists that Afghanistan will not return to the days when it was a haven for international terrorism. The Taliban claim the same. Regardless, we know that the Emirate has at least one new friend.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban offered Kabul to U.S., but Americans said no: report

Taliban fighters took the Afghan capital city of Kabul faster than anyone anticipated earlier this month – including the Taliban – but according to a Washington Post report, the U.S. had an opportunity to hold the city only to willingly turn it over. When Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled the...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Al Qaeda Kingpin Resurfaces In Afghanistan Surrounded By Taliban Security

Amin Al Haq's reappearance under Taliban protection highlights concerns about the US government's remote counter-terrorism strategy going forward. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A video has emerged online today that reportedly shows Dr. Amin Al Haq, who served for a time as the personal security chief for Al Qaeda...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Excerpts of call between Joe Biden and Ashraf Ghani July 23

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani spoke by phone July 23. Here are excerpts from that call, based on a transcript and recording reviewed by Reuters:. BIDEN: Mr. President. Joe Biden. GHANI: Of course, Mr. President, such a pleasure to hear your voice. BIDEN:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy