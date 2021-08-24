Cancel
Washington State

Seattle Kraken recognize history, the present-day contributions of the Coast Salish tribes

By Natasha Brennan
Olympian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a commitment to amplify Native voices, the Seattle Kraken has consulted with Washington state Tribal communities to create their land and peoples acknowledgment. The statement — posted to the team’s website and social media — will be read at games, recognizing that Climate Pledge Arena and other team facilities sit on Native land stewarded by the Coast Salish people since time immemorial.

www.theolympian.com

Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a controversial bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would shield the members of the Sackler family who own the company from future opioid-related claims. Judge Robert Drain signed off on the settlement plan during a six-hour bench ruling, setting the stage for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.

