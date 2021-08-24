Cancel
NEXTGEN TV roll-out reaches Atlanta

By Colin Mann
Advanced Television
 9 days ago

Residents in the US city of Atlanta are to benefit from enhanced broadcast video as five television stations band together to launch NEXTGEN TV, using the digital television standard ATSC 3.0. Atlanta – the seventh-ranked media market in the US – will now get the most out of live news,...

advanced-television.com

Atlanta, GAtvtechnology.com

NextGen TV: Five Stations Launch 3.0 Broadcasts in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga.—Five local stations have joined together to launch NextGen TV broadcasts in Atlanta, the seventh largest DMA. The five stations are Meredith Local Media’s WPCH (Independent, Channel 17) and WGCL (CBS, Channel 46), Cox Media Group’s WSB (ABC, Channel 2), Fox Television Stations’ WAGA (FOX, Channel 5), and Tegna’s WXIA (NBC, Channel 11).
TV & Videoskshb.com

NEXTGEN TV FAQ

What is NEXTGEN TV and what do I need to watch it?. NEXTGEN TV is here and broadcast television will never be the same. With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. You can feel the power of movie theater-quality sound that lets you hear every voice clearly and offers consistent volume across channels. Over time, NEXTGEN TV will also be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. And with NEXTGEN TV, the TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. NEXTGEN TV (sometimes called ATSC 3.0) is the third generation of digital TV technology and a giant technological step forward for TV viewers. When combined with an internet connection, NEXTGEN TV can merge broadcast TV with content from broadband sources. Look for the NEXTGEN TV logo marketed with television sets made by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony for an amazing viewing and listening experience. More television models and TV manufacturers will be added to that list, too, in the future.
TV & VideosWXIA 11 Alive

Watch 11Alive on NEXTGEN TV

ATLANTA — NEXTGEN TV users can now watch 11Alive in stunning video and brilliant color that makes it feel as though you're right in the action. 11Alive moved frequencies to upgrade its signal to NEXTGEN TV on August 19, 2021. If you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you must rescan your television now to continue receiving this channel. Viewers with a NEXTGEN TV receiver will get an enhanced viewing experience. To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

NextGen TV: Gray TV Deploys Hyperlocal Targeting for TV News

ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television is working to reimagine the local TV news experience by using NextGen TV broadcasts at its WCTV station to deliver hyperlocal news content, reports Andrew Heyward, senior research professor at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in a recent article. The article notes that Gray is testing...
