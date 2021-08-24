NEXTGEN TV roll-out reaches Atlanta

What is NEXTGEN TV and what do I need to watch it?. NEXTGEN TV is here and broadcast television will never be the same. With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. You can feel the power of movie theater-quality sound that lets you hear every voice clearly and offers consistent volume across channels. Over time, NEXTGEN TV will also be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. And with NEXTGEN TV, the TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. NEXTGEN TV (sometimes called ATSC 3.0) is the third generation of digital TV technology and a giant technological step forward for TV viewers. When combined with an internet connection, NEXTGEN TV can merge broadcast TV with content from broadband sources. Look for the NEXTGEN TV logo marketed with television sets made by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony for an amazing viewing and listening experience. More television models and TV manufacturers will be added to that list, too, in the future.