Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Improving Speed and Stability of Software Delivery Simultaneously at Siemens Healthineers

InfoQ.com
 9 days ago

At Siemens Healthineers teamplay digital health platform an organizational and sociotechnical transformation towards faster and more stable software delivery has been driven in a highly regulated medical domain. Both speed and stability of delivery improved at the same time. Driving the software delivery transformation in a larger software delivery organization...

www.infoq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Applications#Software Architecture#Saas#Paas#Hdd#Bdd#Test Dsl#Sre#Kanban#Qms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
BusinessIndustry Week

Siemens Invests in EV Future

Siemens' commitment focuses on ramping up the production of Level 2 chargers needed to support anticipated growth in EVs in the wild. As startups and top tier automotive manufacturers alike continue to make commitments to convert more of their production towards electric vehicles (EVs), the need for a robust charging network continues to intensify.
Softwaregforgames.com

8 Ways to Improve Software Quality

Controlling the software quality during the development phase is one of the things every company should consider doing, because in many cases it’s easier to spot some mistake earlier and fix it, instead of doing it all over again when the product is almost completed. This will help you deliver an exceptional project, without taking a lot of time to resolve the issues.
SoftwareRebel Yell

Food Delivery Management Software Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Casperon, Deliverect, Dista Inc, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast To 2028

Food delivery management software connects the restaurant and the back-end office through a single platform. Food delivery management software offers all the information essential by a driver for the delivery of an item and gives a whole overview of the delivery status to the back-end office. Global Food Delivery Management Software Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Food Delivery Management Software Market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Building 3D Modeling Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Siemens PLM Software, Graphisoft, Autodesk

Latest survey on Worldwide Building 3D Modeling Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Worldwide Building 3D Modeling Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Worldwide Building 3D Modeling Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Graphisoft, Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC Inc., Siemens PLM Software, Oracle Corporation, Trimble & Asynth.
SoftwareMercury News

How To Scale Your Delivery Capacity With Nearshore Software Development

We all know that IT is a vital resource, and if IT fails, the whole enterprise suffers. The IT department has to deal with different IT challenges every day, such as delivering new applications for business growth, emergency fixes of critical systems, or managing mission-critical legacy IT systems to ensure reliable performance.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How to Optimize Custom Packaging Strategies to Improve the Delivery Process

It’s no secret that over the past several years, consumer shopping preferences have changed dramatically. These shifting buying patterns have only been exacerbated during the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, with a growing exodus from brick-and-mortar stores to online. As a result of today's omnichannel environment, we can now view the warehouse as the new retail store, as shopping is increasingly accessed by the click of a button. While previously, consumers went into physical stores to shop, now it is everywhere and shoppers can buy from anywhere.
Illinois StatePosted by
Financial World

Siemens-backed Illinois’ software consultancy firm Thoughtworks files for US IPO

Thoughtworks, the Chicago, Illinois-headquartered Siemens-backed global technology company having had 48 holdings across 17 countries, had filed for a US IPO (Initial Public Offerings) late on Friday, banking on a soaring capital market in the United States, a regulatory filing with the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) seen by a press agency reporter had unveiled.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Continuous Improvement Software Cis Market Is Booming Worldwide with Gensuite, ServiceNow, KaiNexus, Paradigm

A new research study on Worldwide Continuous Improvement Software Cis Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Continuous Improvement Software Cis products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Continuous Improvement Software Cis market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are ServiceNow, KaiNexus, Paradigm, Planbox, Omnex Systems, Gensuite, The Lean Way, Udemy, CIS Software & Interfacing.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

AWS Introduces Security Analytics Bootstrap to Perform Security Investigations

AWS recently announced Security Analytics Bootstrap, an open source framework to perform security investigations on AWS service logs using an Amazon Athena analysis environment. AWS Security Analytics Bootstrap starts a AWS CloudFormation template that allows customers to perform investigations on common AWS service logs stored in Amazon S3. The tool...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

RICOH 3D for Healthcare Launches for Customized 3D Anatomic Modeling

– Today, Ricoh USA, Inc. announced RICOH 3D for Healthcare, an integrated end-to-end workflow solution that makes the development, design and production of 3D-printed anatomic models simple, accurate and easy. – For the first time, RICOH 3D for Healthcare makes it possible for healthcare providers nationwide to develop patient-specific representations...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Breaking: Orlando delivery software firm OneRail on fast track for growth after VC round

When OneRail in early 2020 decided to consolidate its Florida and North Carolina operations in Orlando, the last-mile delivery software firm employed nine people. Eighteen month later, OneRail employs 80 people and expects to grow to a team of 200 by the end of 2022, CEO Bill Catania told Orlando Inno. That rapid growth will be aided by a $9 million Series A investment round, OneRail announced Aug. 31.
ComputersInfoQ.com

Gitpod Announces General Availability for Public and Private Repositories

Gitpod recently announced that their cloud-based developer environments are open to every engineer. With a GitLab, GitHub, and/or Bitbucket account, an engineer can have access to coding remotely on their public and private repositories for 50 hours per month for free. In his blog post, Sven Efftinge, CEO of Gitpod,...
Computersnetapp.com

Kubernetes Application Data Management: Why?

Why Kubernetes application data management? — As Kubernetes and containers become the de-facto choice for developing, deploying, running, and scaling cloud-native and next-generation IT apps, enterprises are running more and more business-critical applications on them. Business-critical applications are often stateful. A stateful application has associated state, data, and config information and depends on previous data transactions to execute its business logic. Business-critical apps on Kubernetes that provide a service often have availability and business continuity requirements like traditional applications meaning an outage of the service (breaching SLAs) can seriously impact the revenue and reputation of the provider. Enterprises often realize that they need to fortify their Kubernetes deployments to be resilient to service failures after a service-impacting disaster. This can be catastrophic. Other enterprises recognize the need but use custom tools developed by IT staff and admins with intimate knowledge of the application, which are hard to scale, apply, and normalize across the enterprise and application teams. Consequently, businesses grapple with a coherent and cohesive data protection strategy for their Kubernetes estate.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft Open-Sources GCToolkit to Tap Into JVM GC Logs

Microsoft’s footprint in the Java ecosystem has become more widespread. What started with Java on Azure and support for Minecraft, Microsoft continues with various tools targeted to make the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) more accessible and enhancing the development experience for Java developers. The newest addition to this collection was the open-sourcing of the GCToolkit at the beginning of August 2021. As the name suggests, it is a set of libraries for analyzing Java garbage collection (GC) log files and parsing them into discrete events. It exposes an API for improved interaction with the toolkit and data aggregation. This allows the user to create arbitrary complex analyses of the state of managed memory of the JVM. It is the user’s entry point into the GCToolkit that hides the details of inner modules in a few method calls.
SoftwareKPVI Newschannel 6

Veson Nautical Announces Acquisition of Data Solutions Product Oceanbolt

Innovative Market Data Solution for Bulk Commodities and Shipping Operations Acquired by Commercial Maritime Software Leader. BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Veson Nautical, the global market leader for commercial maritime software, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Oceanbolt, a dynamic data solutions product for bulk commodity trade flow analysis and marine shipping intelligence.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

Release automation creates repeatable paths to software delivery

New software features and updates are the lifeblood of many organizations today, so the faster they can bring them out, the more competitive and customer-responsive they will be. One of the techniques progressive organizations are using to achieve that goal is release automation. Understanding what goes into release automation is key to realizing its benefits.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft Warns Customers about a Critical Vulnerability in Azure Cosmos DB

Azure Cosmos DB is a globally-distributed and fully-managed NoSQL database service. Recently, Microsoft warned thousands of its Cosmos DB customers of a vulnerability that exposes their data. A flaw in the service could grant a malicious actor access keys to steal, edit or delete sensitive data. A team of researchers...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Adoption of Cloud Native Architecture, Part 3: Service Orchestration and Service Mesh

Service interaction and governance model are critical in a microservices-based architecture. Advanced architecture patterns like service orchestration and service mesh can help address challenges we face in distributed systems. Challenges like siloed development and complex service-to-service interaction (Death Star architecture) can lead to performance issues in production, security issues in...
TechnologyInfoQ.com

Stack Overflow’s 2021 Developer Survey Uncovers New Trends in Tech and Work

Stackoverflow’s 2021 developer survey focuses mostly on work outside the traditional office. With younger respondents, this year's survey shows shifts in the way they learn and work, and with more interest in health. On the technology side, it is a year of consolidation: React, Rust, and Clojure being more and present, while Redis keeps attracting attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy