Interim boss Robert Page insisted Gareth Bale was fine after the Real Madrid forward gave Wales a World Cup qualifying scare in their goalless Finland friendly.Bale was seen holding his ankle at the end of Wednesday’s Helsinki stalemate, having only joined the action as an 83rd-minute substitute.The Wales captain spent most of the night on the bench ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus in Kazan.SGÔR TERFYNNOL | 🇫🇮 0-0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Plenty of chances created in the second half but it finishes all square in Helsinki.#FINWAL | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/uexSJ7Z7L6— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 1, 2021“Gareth got a kick on his...