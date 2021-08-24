Shipt customers can now pick 'preferred' shoppers
In a new move to increase personalization, grocery delivery company Shipt will allow customers to create a list of their favorite shoppers. Target-owned Shipt announced Tuesday that customers who rate their shoppers with five stars after an order will have the option to add them to their "preferred shopper" list. Then if the shopper accepts the request, that shopper will be prioritized to fulfill the customer's future orders.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0