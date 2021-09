90% of adults have said that the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health. More than ever, we’re asking ourselves: what can we do to support our mental health. In today’s talk, we’re breaking down the latest research on flourishing and well-being so that you can be there for yourself and others. We’re partnering with experts to break down the latest scientific research and share stories of people taking care of their own mental health in inspiring and creative ways. You’ll walk away with actionable and easy-to-use tools that help you to navigate this new normal with more resilience, meaning, and joy.