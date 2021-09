The dispute over migrants wishing to enter the EU illegally from Belarus has also brought international institutions to the scene. The center of events is currently the Polish village of Usnarz Górny; A group of around 30 people, apparently from Afghanistan or Iraq, wait at the barely fortified border in a wooded area. At this point, you want to cross the external border of the EU and apply for asylum. However, Polish border guards have sealed off the border and will not let anyone pass. To the east of the temporary open-air camp are men in Belarusian uniforms, so the migrants cannot retreat or advance and are apparently cut off from supplies.