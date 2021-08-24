Watch Dogs: Legion’s Latest Update Raises the Dead and More
Watch Dogs: Legion’s latest patch is arriving today and it’s bringing the living dead along with it. Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead is a special game mode that has previously only been available through the PC version of Watch Dogs: Legion, as it was essentially in a test state. It sees you and several other players roaming the streets of a zombie-filled London, struggling to complete missions with the dead bearing down on you.www.gamespew.com
