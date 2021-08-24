Cancel
Forsyth County, GA

BOC to hold additional public hearing on Hindu temple permit

By Ashlyn Yule
Forsyth County News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForsyth County Commissioners will hear from the public again before making a decision on a permit for a planned religious center in west Forsyth. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners discussed the possible modifications or rescission of a conditional-use permit, or CUP, on a piece of property approved for a place of worship and a priest’s residence at 2010 Kelly Mill Road at a regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19.

