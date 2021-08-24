Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ Vow Renewal in Las Vegas Went Horribly Wrong
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins allegedly lost a tooth while on a mission to renew his wedding vows. The 24-year-old visited a hotel in Pittsburgh earlier this month with his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, when the incident occurred. According to police reports, the duo experienced an altercation that resulted in Gondrezick-Haskins punching her husband in the face. The event nearly cost Haskins his job and millions of dollars.www.sportscasting.com
