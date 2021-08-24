Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Peloton's newer, safer Tread will be available to buy on August 30th

By N. Lee
Engadget
 8 days ago

Last year, Peloton introduced its new lower-cost Peloton Tread to the market, which was around $1,800 cheaper than the original Tread+ ($4,295). It was then sold for a short period of time in the UK, Canada and the US, where it had a limited invitation-only release. Then the company had to halt sales of the Tread and recall both its connected treadmills after reports of several injuries and one fatality. The Tread in particular had to be recalled because its touchscreen console could detach and fall. The issues have since been fixed, but the incident obviously delayed the broader release of the Tread.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#The Peloton Tread#Cad#The Tread#Tread Lock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
TechnologyEngadget

PayPal may offer a stock-trading platform in the US

PayPal is “exploring” the idea of allowing its users to trade individual stocks. Per , the company recently hired co-founder Richard Hagen to head up a new unit at the company called Invest at PayPal. “Leading PayPal’s efforts to explore opportunities in the consumer investment business,” Hagan says of his new job on his . The outlet reports PayPal has also had discussions with potential brokerage partners.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Peloton Stock Dips: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Peloton cut the price of its original bike by $400. Management says the more aggressive pricing strategy was an offensive move. The company is more focused on lifetime customer value than on upfront revenue from product sales. Shares of connected fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were slammed on Friday. The...
Posted by
MarketRealist

Peloton Announces New Tread Treadmill With Important Safety Features

Not wanting to relive past mistakes, Peloton’s new Tread treadmill is different because it incorporates some important safety features to prevent accidents. The company had to recall its Thread+ product earlier this year due to a series of accidents. Article continues below advertisement. A key safety feature of the new...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here Comes Peloton Tread, the Stock's Next Big Catalyst?

The rapid product reintroduction of the previously voluntarily recalled product sets the company up well for fiscal 2022. Peloton Tread is the company's more affordable treadmill. Peloton Tread+, which was also voluntarily recalled, doesn't have a re-launch date yet. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) surged higher on Tuesday, rising nearly...
Design Taxi

Peloton Unveils ‘Safer’ Treadmill At Lower Cost Following Nationwide Recall

Back in May this year, Peloton issued a nationwide voluntary recall of its treadmills. This was due to a warning by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), following the death of a six-year-old child and other serious injuries that occurred due to the Tread and Tread+’s poor safety features.
GermanyPosted by
SlashGear

Peloton’s cheaper Tread gets a release date

After a summer of controversy and recalls, Peloton announced today that it will launch the Peloton Tread in the United States, Canada, and the UK later this month. While the Tread+ was the subject of a lot of headlines over the summer thanks to its recall, the standard Tread (which was available only as part of small preview launches in some regions) was recalled right alongside it because its touchscreen could detach from the main unit in some cases. That flaw, it seems, has been sorted out, allowing Peloton to launch the treadmill on a larger scale.
EconomyStreet.Com

Peloton Stock Rises on New Tread Launch Following Recall

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report jumped Tuesday after the connected fitness company said that a new version of its treadmill will be available in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. at the end of the month following a recall earlier this year. Shares of the New York company, which...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Near Year-to-Date Lows, Is Peloton Stock a Buy?

Sales are still surging for Peloton. Peloton acquired an exercise equipment manufacture to help boost supply. Peloton stock is trading at a forward price to sales ratio of 6.3, an almost 50% drop from earlier in the year. Popular interactive exercise equipment maker Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is having a rough go...
EconomyEngadget

Elon Musk warns the Tesla Roadster might not ship until at least 2023

Add the Roadster to the list of delayed Tesla vehicles. On Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk said the performance EV wouldn’t make its previously announced 2022 shipment date. “2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship,” he said in a tweet spotted by Roadshow. The executive added the Roadster should ship in 2023, “assuming 2022 is not mega drama.”
Cell PhonesEngadget

VW customers will soon have a choice for in-car 4G connectivity

Volkswagen has unveiled a new feature for its Car-Net connected vehicle service that lets you get 4G data from two major US telecoms. Called "Carrier of Choice," it offers the option of Verizon or T-Mobile, making it relatively easy to add your vehicle to an existing mobile plan. Starting in...
ElectronicsEngadget

Smartwatch demand surged 47 percent this spring

The smartwatch market doesn't appear to be cooling down any time soon — if anything, it's heating up. Strategy Analytics estimates smartwatch shipments grew by a whopping 47 percent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021, with 18.1 million of the wearables shipping this spring. Demand (at least from retailers) has returned to "pre-pandemic levels," according to the analyst firm's Steven Waltzer — it hasn't been this hot since 2018.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

The new Apple Watch might be delayed because of its complex design

The Apple Watch Series 7, which many expected to be released alongside the iPhone 13, may actually be delayed, according to new reports from Nikkei Asia and Bloomberg. According to manufacturers, production for the new Apple Watch started ramping up over the last week, but it continues to run into “critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Peloton Goes For A Ride

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
Engadget

The Morning After: China slashes kids’ gaming time to three hours a week,

For anyone struggling to tear kids away from consoles and phones for dinner, homework and, well, real life, spare a thought for the Chinese youth. China has announced a further crackdown on the time children can play online games, with the new limit set to just three hours per week. Platforms like Tencent can now only offer gaming to kids between 8pm and 9pm on Friday, weekends and public holidays.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple Watch Series 6 price slashed to $299 at Amazon

Apple Watch deals are hitting a fever pitch ahead of the rumored September event, with the Series 6 dipping to $299 on Amazon. New record low Series 6 price — Inventory is currently in stock at Amazon at thediscounted $299 price, which is valid on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS in red. The blue aluminum style is on sale as well, with the weekend sale knocking $74.02 off the 40mm GPS model with a navy sport band.
BusinessEngadget

South Korea will force Google and Apple to allow third-party payments

In a blow to both Apple and Google, South Korea has today passed a law requiring major app stores to allow alternative payment methods. The Wall Street Journal reports that the bill, due to be rubber-stamped by president Moon Jae-in, forces platform holders to open up their stores. In addition, the new rules will prevent unreasonable delays for app approvals, which has been described as a way to prevent retaliation against developers. Companies which fail to comply with the ruling are at risk of being fined up to three percent of their domestic revenue.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Apple Watch Series 7 delay blamed on production quality issues

The next Apple Watch is shaping up nicely, at least as far as rumors and leaks go. Despite the reported absence of completely new health sensors, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be sporting some of the biggest design changes the company has ever made to its smartwatch line. Unfortunately, those changes might also be blamed for its delay, as various sources claim that Apple and its manufacturing partners have hit a snag in production that could force the company to push back the Apple Watch 7’s launch quite a bit.
InternetEngadget

Google adds shipping and return labels to product listings in search and shopping tool

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Google plans to surface the shipping and return policies of stores that list items on its platforms to help consumers quickly find out if they can get free delivery and returns on their purchases. You’ll see the labels appear across both . “Free delivery by Friday, December 24th,” says one of the example annotations the company shared. Merchants will need to meet a list of requirements before they can to their listings, so you won’t see them on every product.

Comments / 0

Community Policy