Poland sends aid to migrants left stranded at Belarus border

Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government said Tuesday that it sent tents, blankets, power generators and other items to help a group of refugees and migrants who have been stuck at the country's border with Belarus for more than two weeks. Polish officials insisted the group of some 30 migrants...

