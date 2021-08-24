Cancel
Psychonauts 2: Hollis’ Mind Mental Connection Puzzle Solution

By Salal Awan
twistedvoxel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Psychonauts 2, the second mind that Raz will venture into belongs to his instructor, Hollis Forsythe. Here is the solution to its mental connection puzzles. Hollis’ Mind will manifest in the form of a hospital with a morgue and other locations. Hollis was a doctor in the past so Raz can manipulate her mind to discover her darker secrets using the Mental Connection that he is taught by Hollis in the first class as an intern.

