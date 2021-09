There will “never be a better time” to book a winter break, according to the boss of Ryanair.Michael O’Leary said air fares will be “much lower” than before the coronavirus pandemic while demand recovers.There's going to be lots of capacity at very cheap pricesMichael O'Leary, RyanairHe told reporters at a press conference in central London: “There has never been a better time to go away on winter breaks, (visit) Christmas markets, city breaks, than there will be this winter because there’s going to be lots of capacity at very cheap prices.”Mr O’Leary said the airline has seen a “very dramatic...