Wednesday evening, Aug. 29 is the date of the fourth annual football clinic co-sponsored by Jasper High School and The Dubois County Herald. It is free to the public and will be held at Recreation Field beginning at 7 p.m. For a majority of football followers, it will give them their first opportunity to see and meet Jasper’s new head football coach, Tom Stokes, at the clinic. The main attraction of the evening will be the uniformed Wildcat gridders themselves. They will, by that time, have had close to two weeks of drill in preparation for their 1956 season, which opens on the road Friday night, Sept. 7, with the Mitchell Bluejackets as the opponents.