Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pariplay strengthens Fusion platform via Neobiz deal

By James Ross
casinobeats.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAggregator and content provider Pariplay has rolled out a new partnership with Portuguese developer Neobiz Creative Games Studio. As part of the agreement, Aspire Global’s subsidiary will strengthen its Fusion platform with the inclusion of the supplier’s games portfolio which will be made available to Pariplay’s operator partners in Portugal.

casinobeats.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion#Aggregator#Portuguese#Aspire Global#Colombian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Related
BusinessBirmingham Star

NPC leads the arena of Digital Transformation in UAE

Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Digitization has been a game-changer for all businesses in recent years. The printing industry is no exception. Product personalization, innovation, and the introduction of managed print services are all contemporary themes that are strongly aligned with the rising possibilities of digital printing. With over...
Chicago, ILWorcester Business Journal

AMSC signs deal to strengthen Chicago electric grid

American Superconductor Corp. an energy and power company based in Ayer, announced on Tuesday a partnership with Chicago electric utility Commonwealth Edison Co. The partnership integrates AMSC’s Resilient Electric Grid system, which improves reliability and performance of electric power grids, into ComEd’s systems, according to a press release from AMSC.
Real Estateaithority.com

CRED iQ Launches Interactive Valuation Software

The Cre Loan & Data Platform Enables Users to Interactively Value All Cre Using Their Valuation Software, Myq. CRED iQ, a data, analytics and valuation platform serving the commercial real estate finance and investment communities announced the launch of its interactive valuation tool “MyQ”. MyQ is the latest development in commercial real estate software and is the first to provide a one-stop-shop for CRE valuation and data.
Video Gamescasinobeats.com

Scientific Games debuts OpenGaming platform in LatAm via Colbet

Scientific Games has debuted its OpenGaming ecosystem in Colombia with Betsson Group-owned operator Colbet. Following Bettson’s 70 per cent stake acquisition of Colombia’s first licenced operator, Colbet’s players will be able to access games developed by Scientific Games’ in-house studios. “It is important for us to offer a premium experience...
Businessaustinnews.net

BMS Engineering Expands the Global Business and Strengthens Its Technology

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / BMS Engineering (CEO: Donald Kim) speeds up its overseas expansion. It aims to expand to the global market with its own technologies and outstanding competencies of its employees. BMS Engineering is a company manufacturing its products according to the standards of...
EconomyCoinDesk

Coinbase Strengthens in Germany With Solarisbank’s KYC Platform

“As a regulated institution, Coinbase needed a partner to help identify customers, compliant with the AML laws in Germany,” Delia König, Managing Director Identity at Solarisbank, said in an interview. “We were in touch quite early on and showed them what our suite of KYC methods was capable of.”. “Bankident...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth Invests In Hoshi Aiming To Reach Important European Markets Faster

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) revealed Tuesday it has closed the previously announced €2 million ($2.35 million) investment in Hoshi International Inc. while also increasing its fully-diluted ownership in Hoshi through a securities swap. Hoshi is a European-focused, fully integrated medical cannabis company led by a team of renowned cannabis entrepreneurs.
Plano, TXbizjournals

Pushpay acquires streaming platform Resi Media in $150M deal

Church software company Pushpay announced Monday it is acquiring Resi Media, a streaming provider headquartered in Plano, Texas, for $150 million. The deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month, consists of $110 million in cash and $40 million in Pushpay shares. With Resi, Pushpay gains a new digital tool to offer clients as Covid-19 pushes organizations to move more services online.
Technologyinparkmagazine.com

Semnox partners with Redeam offering synchronization and connectivity to users

Redeam, a leading and independent global connectivity stack with digitized channel management and contactless voucher redemption/reconciliation solutions for the Things To Do sector, announced its partnership with Semnox, one of the world’s leading ticketing and operations management solution providers for venues and attractions. Redeam, which has integrated with online travel agents (OTAs) from around the world, will provide Semnox clients with a seamless connection to sell more tickets to a global consumer base. Semnox, with its value-added approach, sees Redeam’s ability to reduce manual efforts for synchronizing sales and ticket reconciliation efforts while growing the number of its connections as a win for Semnox’s clients. For its client’s guests, Semnox recognizes that Redeam also improves the customer experience by offering a streamlined, error-free check-in process.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Astralis agrees three-year deal with cryptocurrency platform Bybit

European esports organisation Astralis has announced a three-year partnership with cryptocurrency platform Bybit. Alongside a variety of brand integrations, the agreement sees Astralis players participate in Bybit’s annual gamified crypto trading competition, the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021. According to the release, Astralis players will be leading ‘troops’ that...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

kACE Collaborates with Algorithmica for FX Volatility Aggregator

KACE, an entity within the BGC Partners and division of Fenics Software Limited, today announced that the company has partnered with Algorithmica for the launch of its kACE Volatility Aggregator (kACE VA) application. According to an official announcement shared by the company, the newly launched kACE VA application enables users...
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Barbershop POS Software Provider Launches Financial Management Card

Fintech entrepreneurs are using new technologies to generate profit catering to extremely unique niches, even barbershops. Squire Technologies, a financial management and point of sale system software provider specifically focused on barbershops, has teamed with Bond Financial Technologies, an enterprise-grade platform for embedded finance, to launch the Squire Card. Integrated into Squire’s mobile app, the Squire Card helps barbershops efficiently manage their cash flow. The card allows barbers to get paid faster, pay bills, track expenses, and withdraw funds based on future bookings.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Roblox acquires chat platform Guilded

Games platform Roblox announced today that it has acquired group chat platform Guilded. The communication company said that with the acquisition it will be able to improve its services for communities. Roblox has said that the chat platform will continue operating independently. "In the long-term, this means that we'll be...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Starform game studio raises $5m to launch debut game

Seattle-based mobile firm Starform has raised $5 million in a round of seed funding. The round was led by Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Global Founders Capital, VGames and Dune Ventures. The funds raised will be used to fuel the studio's upcoming title, which is currently in closed beta and...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Unity acquires streaming service Parsec for $320 million

Unity Technologies, maker of the Unity game engine, has entered an agreement to acquire the streaming service Parsec. Parsec has proven to be rather popular, especially with quarantines forcing people to work remotely. Not only that but Parsec also does gaming services too, allowing you to rent a server from them to host games that you then connect to which works like GeForce NOW and Stadia but it uses all of your own stuff. We actually tested Parsec on Linux back in 2017 and it was really impressive.
Video Gamesgamingintelligence.com

Relax Gaming expands Denmark presence with Tivoli deal

Games developer Relax Gaming has signed a new agreement to roll out its content with Danske Spil-owned Danish iGaming operator Tivoli. Relax will provide its full-service platform and catalogue of games to the operator, which has been live in Denmark since 2012, including titles such as Book of 99, Money Train 2 and Top Dawg$.

Comments / 0

Community Policy