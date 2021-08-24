Man shot following 'play' fight, according to police

A man was shot after police say he fired a gun at someone else after a 'play' fight early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting at Sugar's adult entertainment club.

Police said a male victim exited from the back of the club and saw a group of three men 'play' fighting. When he told them to stop and take it elsewhere, one of the men in the group shot at him.

The victim shot back at the suspect, ultimately striking him twice in the shoulder, police said.

After the shooting, the suspect ran down the road towards the Discount Tire where he was located by police who rendered first aid until EMS arrived, police said.

Police said the suspect was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Police said it is unknown if the victim was an employee of the club and police are investigating if the shooting could have been a form of self defense.