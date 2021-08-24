SkillOnNet to power GentingCasino.com
Platform provider SkillOnNet has reached an agreement with Genting Casinos in a deal which will see the former operate the casino brand and domain for an undisclosed amount. As part of the deal, GentingCasino.com will be marketed on the SkillOnNet network by operator Prime Gaming – the name behind brands such as MegaCasino.com, ICE36.com and Slingo.com – and will significantly expand Genting’s online footprint into markets such as the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and all Malta jurisdictions.casinobeats.com
