SkillOnNet to power GentingCasino.com

Internet-based games of chance remain popular in the Great White North. When most people think about North America, it is common to mentally go straight to the United States. Yet, there is much more to the continent than the U.S., and Canada is one of those locations. In fact, while the United States has had fairly stringent control over its online gambling scene in past years, Canada has been able to experience a more liberal approach for the most part. But how big exactly is the Canadian online casino market? Do many people like playing casino games in this vast North American country?