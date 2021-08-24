Man, two teenagers cited for vandalism at two stores in Tulsa

Family Dollar vandalism in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 25-year-old man and two teenagers have been cited after police say they vandalized two stores in Tulsa.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar on Admiral near Harvard around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the front door shattered. A witness nearby told officers a white Chevy left the area just before officers arrived.

Officers then noticed the front door of a nearby Dollar General was also shattered. They stopped a white Chevy Impala driving past and the witness confirmed it was the same car.

Surveillance from the Dollar General showed the suspects shattering the front window.

TPD says they interviewed a 25-year-old man and two teenagers. All three were issued citations and released.

