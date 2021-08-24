Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Man, two teenagers cited for vandalism at two stores in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZJJg_0bbASk4t00
Family Dollar vandalism in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 25-year-old man and two teenagers have been cited after police say they vandalized two stores in Tulsa.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar on Admiral near Harvard around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the front door shattered. A witness nearby told officers a white Chevy left the area just before officers arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gt8LS_0bbASk4t00
Family Dollar vandalism in Tulsa

Officers then noticed the front door of a nearby Dollar General was also shattered. They stopped a white Chevy Impala driving past and the witness confirmed it was the same car.

Surveillance from the Dollar General showed the suspects shattering the front window.

TPD says they interviewed a 25-year-old man and two teenagers. All three were issued citations and released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igvlV_0bbASk4t00
Family Dollar vandalism in Tulsa

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
