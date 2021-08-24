Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘The End’ of New York

By Charlie Voelker
Posted by 
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montauk Point is located at the furthest eastern tip of Long Island. It used to be a "fishing village." That has changed over the last 20 years. Now it is one of the east coast's most desirable summer destinations. Yes, it located in the town of East Hampton, the posh whereabouts that has been home to such stars as Madonna, Paul McCartney, Diddy, Martha Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. However, music icons, TV and movie stars and comedians aren't even part of the story, at least not mine.

hot991.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Madonna
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#East End#Fishing Village#Empire Pass#American#The Point#Nirvana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

These 10 New York Bugs Are The Things of Nightmares

I don't know about you, but it seems like in New York we have a bunch of crazy animals and bugs that are harmful to humans. From bears and coyotes invading our backyards to insects like the kissing bug that will stab you in the face when it sees you New York is chocked full of opportunities for weird, creepy, and dangerous encounters.
Madison County, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Madison County Man Gerrit Smith Risked It All To Help Others In The Underground Railroad

Have you ever heard the name Gerrit Smith? I had never heard that name until recently, and I intend to learn more about his history, and hopefully, you will too. If you are willing to travel about 2 1/2 miles outside of Albany into Madison County, you can learn a lot about local history, and another stop on the Underground Railroad while visiting the Gerrit Smith National Landmark in Peterboro, New York.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

See The New DEC Rules For Deer & Bear Hunting In New York

As you get ready for the upcoming deer and bear hunt this fall, there are some new rules in place you should be aware of. Earlier today (Weds. September 1st) the New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced new rules for the upcoming bear and deer hunt. Among the new rules are extended hunting hours, new safety apparel requirements, and more. See all the new rules below to be in the know for your next hunting excursion.
Saratoga Springs, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

See Some Big A$# Record Breaking Pumpkins At Saratoga Festival

The glorious gourd is the centerpiece of autumn and you can see some of nature's biggest later this month in the Spa City. Over the last few years, all things pumpkin have really become the focus in autumn. From the wonderful (Pumpkin beers) to the most ridiculous (Pumpkin spice toilet paper gets that award this year). All joking aside, the best part of autumn is appreciating all that we reap during the harvest season. Later this month, you can do just that and see some mammoth pumpkins and more in Saratoga Springs.
Public HealthPosted by
Hot 99.1

Are Paycheck Penalties Coming For Unvaccinated Employees in New York?

Currently, in New York, about 60% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and about 67% have had one dose of the vaccine according to USA Facts. New York State and employers have tried incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and its variants. Unfortunately, offering lotteries to win millions of dollars, free college tuition, or just a free dinner isn't enough to entice people to get vaccinated.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

15 People Busted In New York Alleged Fake Vaccine Card Scheme

If you look all around you will see that more government agencies and private businesses are requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There are some people who are trying to take the easy route. They don’t want to be vaccinated so they are using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, and the government is cracking down.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Mom and Daughter Visiting NY State Fair Discover Body Floating in Hotel Pool

This bizarre story could easily be an episode of a future Unsolved Mysteries. A mother and daughter from NYC visited Syracuse over the weekend to enjoy food, games, and attractions of the New York State Fair. But their weekend of amusement and fun turned cold and deadly when on Saturday night, the mom and her 15-year-old daughter became unnerved when they heard two loud "bangs" inside their hotel which they thought could be gunshots. A short time later, as they looked outside of their room overlooking the pool, they saw what appeared to be a dead body floating on the surface of the water. And that's exactly what it was.
Cohoes, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Sly Foxes Live in Cohoes House & Stand Guard

It seems residents on a Cohoes street have new furry neighbors living in an abandoned house. The house has been vacant for some time with no one stirring until recently. They say that foxes have decided to call the property home with one neighbor, Ted Conlon, who even witnessed a fox near the windows and others laying in the sun on the roof.
Albany, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Turntable Treasures, Will You Find Gold in these Albany Albums?

If you are in your 40's, 50's or 60's you probably grew up listening to your favorite artists on vinyl. I loved heading to the local record store to spend hours flipping through the bins. Sometimes I found classic like "Dark Side of the Moon", other times it was the latest release from by favorite band and every time I hoped to find something new to check out.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Order a Lyft XL in New York and Get Surprised with Big Wiener

New Yorkers that call for a Lyft XL on their smartphone might get a big surprise today and tomorrow. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be cruising the streets of New York City offering Lyft riders a chance to ride in style in the world's most iconic vehicle. This odd combination of a promotional hot dog vehicle and a ride-share app is going on in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy