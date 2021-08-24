‘The End’ of New York

The glorious gourd is the centerpiece of autumn and you can see some of nature's biggest later this month in the Spa City. Over the last few years, all things pumpkin have really become the focus in autumn. From the wonderful (Pumpkin beers) to the most ridiculous (Pumpkin spice toilet paper gets that award this year). All joking aside, the best part of autumn is appreciating all that we reap during the harvest season. Later this month, you can do just that and see some mammoth pumpkins and more in Saratoga Springs.