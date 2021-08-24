Guadalupe County Commissioners Court to approve salaries for elected officials, order Nov. 2 election

(Seguin) – The approval of salaries for elected officials comes to the table during today’s meeting of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court. Commissioners are scheduled to set the salaries, expenses and or other allowances for elected county and precinct officials for the coming fiscal year. The approval of the salaries is conducted and made available to the public every year. Once, the annual salaries are approved, they will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021.